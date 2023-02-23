Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,124,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 933,728 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,919,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

