Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

