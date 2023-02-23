Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.