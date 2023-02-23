Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JJSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

