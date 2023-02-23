Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.