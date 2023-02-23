Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 25.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 217,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

