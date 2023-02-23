Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 128 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

