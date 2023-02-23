Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 136 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after buying an additional 120,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.