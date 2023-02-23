Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 569 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.3% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

