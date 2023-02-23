Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 811 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $23,848,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $7,281,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 47,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,284,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,723 shares of company stock worth $24,415,857. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.20 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

