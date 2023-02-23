Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $4,618,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 516.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 98,899 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.