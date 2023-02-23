Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Chart Industries Company Profile

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

