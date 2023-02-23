Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Energizer by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 661,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 227,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Energizer Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.