Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after buying an additional 192,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

About FARO Technologies

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

