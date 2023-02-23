Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

