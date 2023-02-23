Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $66,598,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $14,481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $8,081,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $6,513,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embecta Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of EMBC opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

