Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 843.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

