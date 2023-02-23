Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.