Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.0 %

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

