Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 474.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.