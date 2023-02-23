Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 103.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 197.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 423.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 78.77%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

