Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

