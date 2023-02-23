Raymond James Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $139.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at $46,088,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Analyst Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

