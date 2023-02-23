Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,381,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 560,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $100.51 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

