RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

