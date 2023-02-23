RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.56.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $306.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $412.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

