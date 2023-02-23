Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

