SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $346.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.40.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 477,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

