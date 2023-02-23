Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

