Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

Institutional Trading of Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

