ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.