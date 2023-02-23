Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,308 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

