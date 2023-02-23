Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

