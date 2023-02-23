SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $38.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

