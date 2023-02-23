Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 387.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $8,218,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 793.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 119,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 116.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.



