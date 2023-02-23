Stephens Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $32.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 475,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $6,852,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

