Stephens Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $26.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

