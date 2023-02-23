Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of KAR opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.