StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

