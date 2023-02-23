StockNews.com Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a moderate risk rating on the stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of HVT opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.