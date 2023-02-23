StockNews.com Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a moderate risk rating on the stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

