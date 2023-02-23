StockNews.com Upgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CR opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.