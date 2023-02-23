StockNews.com Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.

NYSE:SNN opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

