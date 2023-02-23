StockNews.com Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
NYSE:SNN opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.