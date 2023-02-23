Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.