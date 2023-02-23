Telsey Advisory Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 217,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 417,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.