Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

