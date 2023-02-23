The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Andersons worth $79,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 79.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Andersons by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity

Andersons Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

ANDE opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

See Also

