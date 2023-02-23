The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $213.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

