The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $88.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

CSGP opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

