The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $139,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $369.22 million, a P/E ratio of 622.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

