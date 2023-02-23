The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.36).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.67) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities downgraded The Sage Group to an “add” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.62) to GBX 880 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 754.20 ($9.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 765.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 747.50. The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,016.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($9.91).

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,200.00%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.48), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($237,464.74). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($94,291.91). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.48), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($237,464.74). 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.